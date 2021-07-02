Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.85

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.85 and traded as low as C$35.51. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$35.91, with a volume of 1,378,980 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJR.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.00.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03. The company has a market cap of C$17.91 billion and a PE ratio of 25.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.