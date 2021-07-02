Shopping (SPI) Trading Up 32.2% This Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Shopping has a market cap of $28.33 million and $372,740.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $30.26 or 0.00090480 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00126735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00169374 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,423.33 or 0.99925253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002919 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 936,125 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

