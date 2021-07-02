Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Grows By 87.8%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

AGFMF opened at $6.40 on Friday. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AGFMF. Barclays raised shares of AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.