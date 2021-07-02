Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Rises By 183.3%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. Agricultural Bank of China has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30 billion for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 7.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

