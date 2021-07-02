Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Decreases By 50.0%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.75.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.