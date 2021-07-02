Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Decreases By 50.0%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 206,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the first quarter worth about $600,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

