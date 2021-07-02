Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Grows By 127.1%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 127.1% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEPP opened at $8.20 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.1788 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

