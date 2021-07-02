Short Interest in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Declines By 45.5%

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

Chubb stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,959. Chubb has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $976,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

