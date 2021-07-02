Short Interest in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Decreases By 47.4%

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

NYSE FSD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 121,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,337. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $15.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.