Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Drops By 55.6%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 350,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,198. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $48.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after buying an additional 41,806 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 51,962 shares in the last quarter.

