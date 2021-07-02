Short Interest in HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Expands By 99.4%

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HAVLF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 61,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56. HAVN Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.25.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

