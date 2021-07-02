Short Interest in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Drops By 40.1%

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the May 31st total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
NASDAQ HMNF traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $21.48. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73. HMN Financial has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $101.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.17.
HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter.
HMN Financial Company Profile
HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.
