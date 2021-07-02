Short Interest in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Drops By 29.5%

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 379,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,510. Huttig Building Products has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 121,688 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Huttig Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.