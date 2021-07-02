Short Interest in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Drops By 37.7%

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICCC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in ImmuCell in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ImmuCell by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ImmuCell in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ImmuCell by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmuCell in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICCC traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,423. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 0.90. ImmuCell has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmuCell will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

