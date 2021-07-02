Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Drops By 36.0%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,723. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $13.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKQ. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 290.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,615.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

