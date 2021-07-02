Short Interest in Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Rises By 86.2%

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the May 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INVU stock remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22. Investview has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

Investview Company Profile

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

