Short Interest in Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Rises By 86.2%

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the May 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
INVU stock remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22. Investview has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.79.
Investview Company Profile
