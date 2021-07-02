Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Rises By 60.2%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDJH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MDJM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MDJM during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDJM during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDJM alerts:

Shares of MDJH opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72. MDJM has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.