Short Interest in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Rises By 87.1%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the May 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NGM traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. 4,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,778. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.23.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

