Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Expands By 42.6%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the May 31st total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 204.3 days.

Shares of Nitori stock traded up $6.18 on Friday, hitting $183.14. 163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.91. Nitori has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $225.21.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

