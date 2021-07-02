Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Increases By 91.0%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NNGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NN Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NN Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,947. The company has a quick ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10. NN Group has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $26.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $2.2145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

