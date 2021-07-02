Short Interest in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Increases By 41.8%

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of JTD stock remained flat at $$16.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,116. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.