Short Interest in Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Rises By 183.3%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

ORXGF stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.59. Orca Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Orca Energy Group from $8.40 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

