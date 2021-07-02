Short Interest in Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Increases By 200.0%

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRGNF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Paragon Shipping has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

