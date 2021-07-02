Short Interest in Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Increases By 200.0%

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRGNF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Paragon Shipping has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Paragon Shipping Company Profile
