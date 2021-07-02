Short Interest in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Drops By 37.7%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POAI. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 343.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $718,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

POAI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 90,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,768. Predictive Oncology has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 2,039.09%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Predictive Oncology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.