Short Interest in Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Expands By 196.1%

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a growth of 196.1% from the May 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 901,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RIGMF stock opened at 0.07 on Friday. Ridgestone Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.27.

Get Ridgestone Mining alerts:

About Ridgestone Mining

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ridgestone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridgestone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.