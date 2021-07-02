Short Interest in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Expands By 52.0%

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SRSA opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRSA. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $16,035,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $12,120,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,766,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,746,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,621,000. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.