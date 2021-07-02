Short Interest in Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Rises By 137.1%

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,231,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SIBE opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03. Sibling Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.
