Short Interest in Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Rises By 137.1%

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,231,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SIBE opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03. Sibling Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.

About Sibling Group

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc, doing business as a Global Personalized Academics, operates as an education company that provides virtual and classroom learning solutions to students and teachers worldwide. The company offers digital curriculum, including core, electives, AP, world language, and credit recovery courses for K-12 grade students; online and face-to-face professional teacher training; access to learning management software; end-to-end online school solutions, such as online courses, learning management systems, and a teacher for tuition on per student and per semester basis; and international dual-diploma courses.

