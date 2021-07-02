Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Decreases By 55.2%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,600 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the May 31st total of 1,093,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.34. 5,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,079. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $51.86 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.29.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.