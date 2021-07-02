Short Interest in Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Declines By 44.4%

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SRMLF stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85. Storm Resources has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Several research firms have commented on SRMLF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Storm Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

