Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Expands By 41.1%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 29.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 17.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock remained flat at $$16.00 during midday trading on Friday. 5,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,045. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

