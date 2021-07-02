Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Declines By 40.0%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEGRY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $13.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

