Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Decreases By 36.6%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,700 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 873,400 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 292,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of THMO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. 2,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,825. ThermoGenesis has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 227.21% and a negative net margin of 175.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. On average, analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

