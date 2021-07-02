Short Interest in White Fox Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWAW) Declines By 41.7%

White Fox Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWAW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AWAW opened at $0.07 on Friday. White Fox Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.
White Fox Ventures Company Profile
Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for White Fox Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Fox Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.