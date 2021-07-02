Short Interest in White Fox Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWAW) Declines By 41.7%

White Fox Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWAW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AWAW opened at $0.07 on Friday. White Fox Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.

White Fox Ventures Company Profile

White Fox Ventures, Inc focuses on designing, marketing, and distributing electronic cigarettes worldwide. It also intends to offer vaporizers, liquid nicotine, and related accessories. The company focuses on distributing its products through wholesale and retail distribution channels, including convenience stores, retail chains, wholesale trade, pharmacies, gas stations, hotels, industrial consumers, clubs, casinos, and duty free stores; and breathecig.com Website and other online sales platforms.

