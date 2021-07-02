Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Drops By 44.1%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 67,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 80,949 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

XBIO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,076. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a negative net margin of 1,935.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

