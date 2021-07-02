Short Interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Expands By 73.3%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 824,200 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the May 31st total of 475,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Zedge stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 234,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.40 million, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24. Zedge has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $19.87.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zedge in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZDGE. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 256,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

