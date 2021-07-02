Showcase Trading Down 35.3% This Week (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $472,669.29 and $99,951.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00127072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00168260 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,004.61 or 1.00318425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.