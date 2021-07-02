SHPING Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $87,786.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $87,786.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHPING alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.90 or 0.00690331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00080421 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,119,531 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.