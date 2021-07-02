Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.18

Shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $4.89. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 110,465 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $146.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of -0.54.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the first quarter worth $465,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.

