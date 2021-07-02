Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GCTAF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.82. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.