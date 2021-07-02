Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 222,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 21.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

BSRR opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $393.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

