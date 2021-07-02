Signify Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,220 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,388% compared to the average volume of 82 call options.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $49,567,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $31,646,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $5,288,000.
SGFY traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $29.50. 1,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,580. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.