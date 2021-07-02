Signify Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,220 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,388% compared to the average volume of 82 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $49,567,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $31,646,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $5,288,000.

Get Signify Health alerts:

SGFY traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $29.50. 1,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,580. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.