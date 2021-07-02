Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Update

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,826,200 shares, a growth of 127.2% from the May 31st total of 803,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.0 days.

Shares of Silver Lake Resources stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40. Silver Lake Resources has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $1.98.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold and copper deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in six mines and two processing facilities across its Deflector operations located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations situated within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

