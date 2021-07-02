Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Update

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,826,200 shares, a growth of 127.2% from the May 31st total of 803,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.0 days.
Shares of Silver Lake Resources stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40. Silver Lake Resources has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $1.98.
About Silver Lake Resources
