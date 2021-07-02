Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,950 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Silvergate Capital worth $45,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SI. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.0% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 23.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 605.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 32.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.21.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

SI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

