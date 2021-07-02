SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,396 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $2,308,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $81.72 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

