Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) is Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s Largest Position

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,091,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,094 shares during the period. Slack Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $84,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,890,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,183,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,413,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WORK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.62. 94,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

