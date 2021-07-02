Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $322,400.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Barry M. Monheit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00.

NASDAQ:SWBI traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.96. 6,593,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,843. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWBI. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

