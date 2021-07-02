Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCGLY. Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.75.

SCGLY opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

