SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Up 2.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares traded up 2.7% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $322.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as high as $283.00 and last traded at $282.38. 1,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 881,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.88.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.41.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,768. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.06, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.01.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

