Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

