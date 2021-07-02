Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,890 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,764,000 after buying an additional 592,386 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $767,548,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,580,000 after buying an additional 63,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.15. 91,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,933,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

