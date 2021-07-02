South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to announce sales of $271.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.00 million and the lowest is $257.10 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $259.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million.

SJI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,498,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3,387.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,803,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SJI stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

